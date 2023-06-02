Two vacant North Jackson homes go up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is trying to figure out how two vacant homes went up in flames.

The fires broke out around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning on Hollywood Avenue.

Several crews worked to douse the flames which are believed to have started in one home and spread to another.

Additional units had to be called to fight the fire.

