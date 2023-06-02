St. Jude Dream Home
Two vacant North Jackson homes go up in flames

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is trying to figure out how two vacant homes went up in flames.

The fires broke out around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning on Hollywood Avenue.

Several crews worked to douse the flames which are believed to have started in one home and spread to another.

Additional units had to be called to fight the fire.

