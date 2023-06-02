St. Jude Dream Home
Southern Miss baseball drops Auburn Regional opener in extras

Photo Credit: Southern Miss Baseball
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss baseball team kicked off the Auburn Regional with a match-up against SoCon Conference champs Samford.

It was a pitchers’ duel in Auburn, with Tanner Hall taking the hill for the Golden Eagles, facing off against Jacob Cravey for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the third, thanks to a Garrett Staton RBI double. USM limited the damage to just the one run, as Danny Lynch threw a runner out at the plate who was trying to score on a grounder to the third baseman.

The Golden Eagles evened the score in the fifth. Dustin Dickerson brought home Rodrigo Montenegro on a sacrifice fly.

Hall finished with nine innings pitched, allowed eight hits, struck out nine, walked two, and allowed one run while throwing 120 pitches. Cravey went six innings, struck out five, walked five, and allowed five hits but just the one run.

In the tenth, Madison Central graduate Justin Storm came in to relieve Hall, and the first batter, Josh Rodgriguez, who is a former Hinds Community College player, hit a home run off Storm. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the tenth to make it 4-1.

The Golden Eagles got bases loaded with no outs and could only push across one run. They drop the game in ten, 4-2. They will play the loser of Auburn and Penn on Saturday at 1 p.m.

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting powerline
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Active search underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for escapee
Southern Miss baseball player becomes first consecutive first-team All-American in program history
Jackson State claims best SWAC men’s athletic award for first time since 2010-2011
Southern Miss football gets three nationally televised games
