Southern Miss baseball drops Auburn Regional opener in extras

AUBURN, Ala. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss baseball team kicked off the Auburn Regional with a match-up against SoCon Conference champs Samford.

It was a pitchers’ duel in Auburn, with Tanner Hall taking the hill for the Golden Eagles, facing off against Jacob Cravey for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the third, thanks to a Garrett Staton RBI double. USM limited the damage to just the one run, as Danny Lynch threw a runner out at the plate who was trying to score on a grounder to the third baseman.

The Golden Eagles evened the score in the fifth. Dustin Dickerson brought home Rodrigo Montenegro on a sacrifice fly.

Hall finished with nine innings pitched, allowed eight hits, struck out nine, walked two, and allowed one run while throwing 120 pitches. Cravey went six innings, struck out five, walked five, and allowed five hits but just the one run.

In the tenth, Madison Central graduate Justin Storm came in to relieve Hall, and the first batter, Josh Rodgriguez, who is a former Hinds Community College player, hit a home run off Storm. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the tenth to make it 4-1.

The Golden Eagles got bases loaded with no outs and could only push across one run. They drop the game in ten, 4-2. They will play the loser of Auburn and Penn on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.