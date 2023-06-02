Residents want vacant houses demolished to help stop illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Georgetown residents say the permanent solution to illegal dumping is to demolish vacant houses lining a street in a problem area.

In mid-May, Brown Street residents reported that nearly 100 tires and other trash were being dropped off at abandoned houses.

It’s the first day of June and now broken wooden furniture and more garbage are being tossed there, angering those who live there.

David Crowley keeps watch over Brown Street attempting to catch illegal dumpers in the act.

“I was trying to get the tag number, but they were going so fast I couldn’t,” said Crowley of seeing an attempt. “So they were fixing to dump that day as soon as you left.”

That day, the disabled 55-year-old said he attempted to get a video of a blue SUV with a trailer filled with trash. He said three men got out but got back in when he approached.

“I couldn’t catch nothing but the truck going down the street because they were going so fast,” said Crowley. “I’ve got to drive with two hands. I drive by hand. So I got to hold the phone and try to speed up and catch them and so I caught them going through the pathway.”

A more than 30-year resident did not want to be identified because she is concerned for her safety. She wants people to stop trashing the city and her neighborhood.

“I hear them dumping one or two o’clock in the morning,” said the Jackson resident. “I’d like for them to take the trash to the city and dump wherever the dump is. That’s what I’d like to see.”

They want help from the city.

“The problem is is when the culture is so pervasive right then you don’t have officers to catch every person that is deciding to dump right,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “It also is a matter of making contractors who are not doing things as they should maybe trying to avoid the cost.”

Homeowners said there is a solution.

“Come down this street with a bulldozer. Pull these abandoned houses down,” added Crowley. “We can record everything come down through here, but we can’t see nothing if you got bushes and abandoned houses everywhere.”

