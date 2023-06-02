One dead, another injured after shooting in Vicksburg

St. Jude Dream Home
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and one is injured after a shooting that occurred in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Martha Street Thursday night.

The cause of the shooting and the identities of the two victims is unknown at this time.

This is an active and open investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

