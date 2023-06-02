St. Jude Dream Home
New York Times talks to MAE about vastly improved reading scores

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The New York Times is telling the world about Mississippi’s dramatic leaps in reading scores and how it happened. The daily publication talked with the Mississippi Association of Educators about the lessons we can teach America.

“We didn’t move just one step. We took leaps in the right direction,” said Mississippi Association of Educators president Erica Jones.

Improving from 49 to 21 in fourth-grade reading scores prompted The New York Times to find out how Mississippi, a state routinely at the bottom, made the transition. A reporter contacted MAE President Erica Jones in mid-April for answers.

“The reporter had spoken with states about how they were reaching out to Mississippi in order to get ideas about how they can increase their scores in their particular states,” said Jones.

The 18-year educator was a second-grade teacher when reading scores began rising. She credits educators for attending workshops, embracing different curriculums, and learning the science of teaching. Gone are the days of just passing out books and reading aloud.

“We’re talking about what brain development happens when we are getting to that bottom line with reading,” said Jones. “For example, if we’re working on vocabulary, if we’re working on phonics, if we’re working on comprehension, there is a specific science needed in order for a student to learn how to read.”

The New York Times also included the contributions of the Barksdale Reading Institute to the rise in test scores., Since the release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress numbers, Delaware, Nevada, and Rhode Island have reached out to MAE for guidance.

“We simply were tired of being at the bottom,” added Jones. “We wanted an outlet that would provide our students with more information to be successful.”

The article is entitled Mississippi is Offering Lessons for America on Education.

