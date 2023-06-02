St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Madison officer killed remembered as ‘inspirational leader’ by longtime friend, colleague

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - People all across the metro and state are heartbroken after a Madison police officer lost his life in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Officer Herren Randy Tyler was shot and killed during a hostage situation in Brandon.

The hostage situation then turned into a standoff.

A second officer with the Brandon Police Department also received “significant injuries,” but is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, Gabriel Matthew Wilson, 22, is now dead.

Those who know Tyler best described him as someone who took pride in wearing his badge, and he loved serving and protecting his community.

“He was just a man of deep wisdom, an inspirational leader, I don’t think I’d be where I am today without Randy Tyler,” said Chief Brian Myers with the Ridgeland Police Department. Myers and Tyler worked together at the Ridgeland Police Department for nearly two decades. In fact, the two were partners in the criminal investigation division and Tyler also served as his SWAT commander, and later became his police chief.”Randy was a cop’s cop,” Myers expressed. “He was an inspirational leader. He touched so many lives in this building. The men and women that have worked under him loved him. When he left here I missed him. It’s just permanent now.”Myers said he’s still having a hard time coming to grips with the loss of his friend and mentor.

“You can’t replace what’s been taken today,” the police chief said. “This is the harsh reality of what we do here in law enforcement. We put our lives on the line every day, Every day we put that badge on we know that we’re in danger, and we do that for people we don’t even know. It’s a big price to pay.”

The veteran officer worked for the Ridgeland Police Department for a total of 27 years.

Tyler retired from the Ridgeland Police Department in 2015, where he served as the police chief from 2014-2015.

He later came out of retirement and joined the Madison Police Department where he became a member of the department’s SWAT team.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting powerline
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting power line
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Micah Tucker, Mulumba Asukulu, Beulah Hester and Alex Frahler pose for a photo with a group of...
94 year-old among 2023 graduating class

Latest News

Madison officer killed remembered as ‘inspirational leader’ by longtime friend, colleague
Madison officer killed remembered as ‘inspirational leader’ by longtime friend, colleague
The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.
JPS child nutrition program begins June 5
To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Congressman Ezell asks VA leaders to remove rainbow flag from display
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Chief justice dismissed in federal case challenging H.B. 1020