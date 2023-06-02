JPS child nutrition program begins June 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School District’s Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program from June 5 to July 22.

Serving times for breakfast will be 7:30 a.m.- 9:00 a.m. and the serving times for lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the locations listed below.

Meals are at no cost and must be consumed on-site.

The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.

Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

Bates Elementary School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive

Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Road

Cardoza Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Casey Elementary School, 2101 Lake Circle

Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road

Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street

Galloway Elementary School,186 Idlewild Street

Green Elementary School, 610 Forest Avenue

Jim Hill High School, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street

Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

Provine High School, 2400 Robinson Street

Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road

Sykes Elementary School, 3555 Simpson Avenue

Van Winkle Elementary School, 1655 Whiting Road

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.