JPS child nutrition program begins June 5

The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.
The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.(KBTX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School District’s Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program from June 5 to July 22.

Serving times for breakfast will be 7:30 a.m.- 9:00 a.m. and the serving times for lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the locations listed below.

Meals are at no cost and must be consumed on-site.

The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.

Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

  • Bates Elementary School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension
  • Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
  • Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive
  • Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Road
  • Cardoza Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension
  • Casey Elementary School, 2101 Lake Circle
  • Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road
  • Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street
  • Galloway Elementary School,186 Idlewild Street
  • Green Elementary School, 610 Forest Avenue
  • Jim Hill High School, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street
  • Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
  • Provine High School, 2400 Robinson Street
  • Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road
  • Sykes Elementary School, 3555 Simpson Avenue
  • Van Winkle Elementary School, 1655 Whiting Road

