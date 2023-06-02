JPS child nutrition program begins June 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School District’s Child Nutrition Department will be offering its Summer Food Service Program from June 5 to July 22.
Serving times for breakfast will be 7:30 a.m.- 9:00 a.m. and the serving times for lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the locations listed below.
Meals are at no cost and must be consumed on-site.
The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.
Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.
- Bates Elementary School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension
- Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
- Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive
- Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Road
- Cardoza Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension
- Casey Elementary School, 2101 Lake Circle
- Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road
- Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street
- Galloway Elementary School,186 Idlewild Street
- Green Elementary School, 610 Forest Avenue
- Jim Hill High School, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street
- Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
- Provine High School, 2400 Robinson Street
- Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road
- Sykes Elementary School, 3555 Simpson Avenue
- Van Winkle Elementary School, 1655 Whiting Road
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.