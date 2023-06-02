Gluckstadt Police celebrate busy first year, building department from ground up

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s more than a year since Wendell Watts took the plunge and agreed to build Gluckstadt’s police department from the ground up.

With the department recently celebrating its first anniversary and the city celebrating its second, law enforcement officers in Mississippi’s newest town are looking forward to a bright future.

“Whenever I took this job, I thought, ‘OK, the honeymoon period’s going to end just any time, and it’s not,” he said. “It’s every day that they show support. We get calls all the time about how well they like the police department, [and] how much they love seeing the police... They see so many blue lights everywhere that they know they’re safe and know that the proactivity of the officers is what’s keeping it.”

The department currently has 12 full-time officers, two part-time officers and one reserve officer.

Watts says he would like more officers, especially as the city continues to grow.

“I like to have my officers drive the whole city. I want them to go through all the roads. I want them to go by every business,” he said. “I don’t mean get out and check, I mean drive by and make sure that the business looks secure.”

That means driving by some 400 businesses as well as homes for more than 3,000 residents.

“It’s a huge task to do with just a couple of officers on the shift,” he said. “And new businesses are coming online every day... Just over the timeframe that I’ve been here, we’ve taken on about 75 businesses.”

In addition to daily patrols, officers also work to address speeding and cut down on teen loitering.

Efforts to reduce speeding have drawn the ire of some drivers, especially those who say 35 miles-per-hour is too slow along sections of Distribution Drive and Gluckstadt Road.

“They’re looking at the 35-mile-per-hour zone that we have and that’s not fast. But they’re also not looking [at the fact that] we have three neighborhoods going through that zone. Where there’s a neighborhood, there’s kids and young kids,” he said. “And we also have three daycares that are down here... to me, it’s not worth somebody’s life moving up to 45 or even 50.”

Gluckstadt authorities have released several notices on the city’s social media platforms to respond to residents’ complaints about speeding tickets and to inform them about ongoing department initiatives.

On May 18, GPD issued a public service announcement after it “received complaints from businesses in regard to large gatherings of teenagers in various parking lots on weekends. Some of the complaints range from blocking gas pumps, vandalizing bathrooms, blocking the entrances, and driving dangerously through the parking lots,” the statement reads.

“Whenever I started in law enforcement, we were really big on community policing, and so, what we wanted to do was learn what was going on in the community, what’s most important to the community, and then we want to educate them on how we want to keep it safe,” he said.

Despite still being a new city, Gluckstadt is not immune to more serious offenses. A manhunt in the city was underway on Friday, while at least two high-speed pursuits have occurred. In one incident, a teen fired multiple shots at the officer vehicle chasing him.

Another officer, meanwhile, was nominated for Mississippi’s TOP COP award, after making some 50 drug-related arrests in the roughly 10 months he’s been with the department.

“Drugs are prevalent everywhere,” he said. “We’ve got a major interstate that runs right through us, which is 55... But it’s great to see that I have an officer that’s going after it so vigorously and making an impact on it.”

Watts, a former Jackson Police commander with more than two decades of service, joined the department because he wanted the challenge of building a force from the ground up.

That included everything from establishing general orders to designing the uniform, badge, and other insignia worn by the officers.

It also included helping set up a municipal court and design a new police headquarters.

A ground-breaking ceremony on that facility is expected to get underway sometime “around the June to August timeframe,” Watts said.

Hale came to Gluckstadt at the behest of Watts, after serving roughly 20 years with the Jackson Police Department. (WLBT)

Asst. Chief Barry Hale, who began with JPD in 2002, couldn’t say no when Watts, his best friend and boss asked him to join him.

Like Watts, he’s enjoyed the outpouring of support and respect from residents. At the same time, he’s enjoyed the challenge of helping build the department from scratch.

“The whole thing here is just being able to be a part of something new, something different, something you can put on your resume,” he said, adding that he’s looking to eventually retire from Gluckstadt. “There is something new every day. I had never dealt with a budget before... I came here. I’ve never dealt with having to worry about how many cars we have, or where we’re going to get them fixed.”

“I got to learn a lot when I was with the city of Jackson. My last year there, I was commander over special operations. So, I think that helped me,” he said. “It’s just been fun.”

Tucker, a Gluckstadt native, said moving to the Gluckstadt department was a natural move. (WLBT)

Steven Tucker came to Gluckstadt from the Madison Police Department, having served there for seven years.

“I grew up here. The house, my childhood home, was actually in the city limits of Gluckstadt,” he said. “When I was growing up, it was all farmland. There were two gas stations on the other side of the interstate... I’ve literally seen it grow from cornfields to what it is now.”

During his time in Gluckstadt, Tucker has already been involved in at least one pursuit, and that one caught the attention of his wife.

“My wife and I have an app where we can keep up with each other’s location... and it’s strictly for safety,” he said. “We were involved in a pursuit one day, and it was a high-speed pursuit, southbound on 55, and my wife thought it was a good time to call and ask why I was speeding.”

