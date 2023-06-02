St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: We are tracking warmer temperatures today and through the weekend, with Highs in the 90s! Our rain chances will remain light!

Highs remain in the 90s going through the weekend with low rain chances across central and...
Highs remain in the 90s going through the weekend with low rain chances across central and south Mississippi!
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday! We are experiencing calm conditions this morning with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will range near the low 90s with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Our light rain chances are expected to end during the evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with Lows falling to the upper 60s.

Highs will reach into the 90s with our rain chances remaining low over the next couple of days

Friday and Saturday: Our rain chances continue, with a 20 to 30 % chance of light showers. Highs will remain in the low 90s with humidity growing in central an south Mississippi. Feels-like forecast through Saturday will reach near 101.

Overnight Lows will remain in the upper 60s.

Sunday into Monday: Our rain chances continue with a 20 to 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs range between the low to middle 90s. Mostly sunny skies across Central and South Mississippi.

Our Lows will fall to the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting powerline
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
