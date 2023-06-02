First Alert Forecast: steamy, relatively quiet heading into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We are ending the work week today with more heat and sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds will hang overhead throughout this afternoon as high temperatures top out right around 90-degrees. A couple of rogue showers cannot completely be ruled out, but most locations should stay mostly quiet. Temperatures will gradually fall to the upper 60s overnight with winds becoming calm.

WEEKEND: 90-degree weather is also expected to prevail for our first weekend of June. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the lower 90s in most locations under a mostly to partly sunny sky. There will also be the chance for diurnal driven isolated downpours during the afternoon hours, which could provide a bit of relief from the heat. Any showers on radar would fade away after sunset. The summer-like warmth will continue into Sunday with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with more sunshine to go around.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A relatively quiet and warm weather pattern will carry throughout the upcoming work week. Outside of stray shower chance each day, most of the week will be pretty dry. Temperatures look to peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon.

Talkin’ Tropics; Tropical Depression 2 continues to hold it’s strength over the Gulf as it drifts southward. It’s forecast to undergo a weakening trend into the weekend and should become a remnant low by late Saturday.

