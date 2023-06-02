St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: steamy, relatively quiet heading into the weekend

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We are ending the work week today with more heat and sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds will hang overhead throughout this afternoon as high temperatures top out right around 90-degrees. A couple of rogue showers cannot completely be ruled out, but most locations should stay mostly quiet. Temperatures will gradually fall to the upper 60s overnight with winds becoming calm.

WEEKEND: 90-degree weather is also expected to prevail for our first weekend of June. Highs tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the lower 90s in most locations under a mostly to partly sunny sky. There will also be the chance for diurnal driven isolated downpours during the afternoon hours, which could provide a bit of relief from the heat. Any showers on radar would fade away after sunset. The summer-like warmth will continue into Sunday with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with more sunshine to go around.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A relatively quiet and warm weather pattern will carry throughout the upcoming work week. Outside of stray shower chance each day, most of the week will be pretty dry. Temperatures look to peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon.

Talkin’ Tropics; Tropical Depression 2 continues to hold it’s strength over the Gulf as it drifts southward. It’s forecast to undergo a weakening trend into the weekend and should become a remnant low by late Saturday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting powerline
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting power line
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Micah Tucker, Mulumba Asukulu, Beulah Hester and Alex Frahler pose for a photo with a group of...
94 year-old among 2023 graduating class

Latest News

Highs remain in the 90s going through the weekend with low rain chances across central and...
First Alert Forecast: We are tracking warmer temperatures today and through the weekend, with Highs in the 90s! Our rain chances will remain light!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast:
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, relatively quiet start to June