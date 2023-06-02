St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Community Bank sets up account to benefit fallen Madison officer

Community Bank sets up account to benefit fallen Madison officer
Community Bank sets up account to benefit fallen Madison officer(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi bank set up a benefit account for the family of fallen Madison officer, Randy Tyler.

Community Bank made the announcement Friday.

Tyler, a member of the Madison Police Department, and longtime member of the Ridgeland Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on June 1.

Donations may be made at any of the 54 Community Bank locations.

“Community Bank is deeply grateful for Officer Tyler and his service to our community,” the bank said in a statement to the media.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting powerline
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting power line
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Micah Tucker, Mulumba Asukulu, Beulah Hester and Alex Frahler pose for a photo with a group of...
94 year-old among 2023 graduating class

Latest News

Tyler was killed during a standoff in Brandon on June 1.
Madison officer killed remembered as ‘inspirational leader’ by longtime friend, colleague
Madison officer killed remembered as ‘inspirational leader’ by longtime friend, colleague
Madison officer killed remembered as ‘inspirational leader’ by longtime friend, colleague
The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.
JPS child nutrition program begins June 5
To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Congressman Ezell asks VA leaders to remove rainbow flag from display