Chief justice dismissed in federal case challenging H.B. 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s chief justice is no longer a party in federal litigation challenging the constitutionality of H.B. 1020.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate granted Chief Justice Mike Randolph’s motion to dismiss him from the case, citing the Doctrine of Judicial Immunity.

The decision was handed down in a 24-page order, where Wingate noted the seriousness of Jackson’s ongoing crime problem, but also NAACP’s concerns with provisions in the controversial House bill.

As for judicial immunity, Wingate said the doctrine “shelters judges from lawsuits, whether declaratory or injunctive, when the judge, within his jurisdiction, performs a ‘judicial act,’” Wingate wrote.

“Often-cited case law found in these pages shows that this doctrine is alive and vigorous, and at times, still controversial in its broad application.”

The decision comes weeks after Gov. Tate Reeves signed the controversial legislation into law and after the NAACP and others filed a federal suit in U.S. District Court to have the law overturned.

Randolph was named as a party in the case because the law would require him to appoint four temporary judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court bench.

NAACP argued the judges would dilute the power of the existing judiciary and infringe on the rights of voters in Hinds County to elect their own judges.

The civil rights organization also argued the appointed officials would not have to live in the county and would likely be white. Voters in the county have not elected a white circuit judge since 2018.

Randolph, meanwhile, argued he should not be a party to the case because the appointments would constitute a judicial act.

He also says that as a sitting Supreme Court justice, he could not adequately defend himself in the case, or offer his own opinion on 1020.

All nine justices on the Mississippi Supreme Court are expected to hear an appeal of a chancery court ruling in a 1020 challenge next month.

For his part, Wingate pointed to several factors that could bear on the constitutionality of 1020, including the bill’s lack of a residency requirement for appointed judges, the judge’s “unfettered” appointment power, and the fact that the number of appointments is not based on the county’s population or caseload.

At the same time, Wingate pointed out that NAACP failed to address why the state passed 1020, which was to help Jackson with rising crime and the county with an overloaded case docket.

“The criminal justice system in Hinds County is in crisis. The capital city of Jackson has led the nation in homicides per capita. The Hinds County District Attorney’s docket is overwhelming,” he wrote. “Plaintiffs herein do not address the crime problem and whether four additional temporary special circuit judges could assist in alleviating the burgeoning... problem.”

