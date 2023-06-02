St. Jude Dream Home
Active search underway in Gluckstadt for man matching description of escapee

Active search underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for escapee
Active search underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for escapee
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - An active search is underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for the second and final Hinds County Detention Center escapee.

Joseph Springs, 31, is one of two people who escaped the detention center on Monday.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, a stolen black Honda confirmed connected to Spring was spotted by officers.

The driver and occupant(s) exited the vehicle on foot running.

Dozens of Madison County sheriff’s deputies along with other law enforcement agencies are on Weisenberger Road.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter is also circling Parkway East, a nearby wooded area.

Officers on the scene are armed and roads near Parkway East east are closed to traffic.

The other detainee, Michael Lewis, 31, was captured shortly after his escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.

