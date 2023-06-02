3 arrested for murder in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Three people are in custody after a homicide in Southaven.

The murder happened on May 26 at the Luxe Apartments.

A second victim remains in the hospital.

Police say 3 unidentified people are charged with capital murder, conspiracy to commit capital murder, and attempted murder.

Southaven police say Hernando Police Department and SWAT officers assisted in one of the three arrests.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.