St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop
Man fighting for his life after shot in vehicle at red light

Latest News

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is...
Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
Cocaine trafficker gets 10 years behind bars, Rankin Co. DA announces