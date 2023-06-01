JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Only 15,500 tickets will be sold, with tickets selling out earlier than ever last year.

Purchase your tickets on Thursday, June 1, for your chance to win a custom ruby and diamond earrings and necklace set in 14k gold courtesy of Beckham Custom Jewelry Co.

Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway (Beckham Custom Jewelry)

Get your tickets by calling 1-800-371-6789 or at dreamhome.org.

In just a few months, one lucky ticket buyer will win a brand-new house, built by Crosstown Builders, valued at an estimated $500,000.

The home will be located in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison, Mississippi, and will feature 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and will be an estimated 2,100 square feet.

This year’s house is again built by Crosstown Builders.

The 2023 Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is sponsored by WLBT, Crosstown Builders, MISS 103, Hallelujah 95.5, Stages Mississippi, Beckham Custom Jewelry, Dream Day Foundation, ASJ Interiors and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Kichler.

