Things To Know Thursday, June 1

1. Brandon police officer suffers ‘significant injuries’ after shooting turns into standoff

A Brandon Police officer suffered ‘significant injuries’ after a shooting turned into a standoff Thursday morning. It started around 1:30 a.m. on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates neighborhood. Officers received a call of a possible hostage situation, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says. “When they arrived on the scene, the subject fired shots at officers. One officer received significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.” The Brandon Police Department says it began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. When officers arrived, authorities say the man barricaded himself and took a woman hostage. Police say after hours of negotiations, he agreed to let her go but he did not surrender. As of 8:48 a.m., several other agencies remain on the scene, including the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Pearl Police, and at least one SWAT team.

2. Pisgah student killed in ATV accident had larger-than-life spirit, mother says

Keigan “Keig” Norwood (Family)

Keigan “Keig” Norwood’s six-year-old frame could hardly contain his outsized personality. In the aftermath and shock of her loss, Keigan’s mom, Virginia Gross, described her son to 3 On Your Side regarding the impact he made on those around him during his life. The Pisgah Elementary School student succumbed Tuesday to injuries he sustained Sunday when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding in Pelahatchie was struck by a car. Keigan and his friend Myleigh Dittus, 10, with whom he was riding, were airlifted to UMMC and placed in intensive care. Myleigh remains in serious condition.

3. ‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint

Tuesday was a night to forget for Emily Craft and her 4-month-old son Kaleb, who were held at gunpoint after returning home from a drive around Clinton. “I really just felt like something was wrong. And I turned around after putting my son down and shutting the car door and there was a gun in our faces,” said Craft. After being threatened with her life and having her new car stolen, she said everything that happened after the incident was a blur. “I ran up the stairs screaming and crying and from the adrenaline, and from running, and from screaming. I was out of breath, and I collapsed on the ground outside our front door,” Craft said. A Clinton police officer was entering the complex as the crime occurred, with a chase beginning soon after.

