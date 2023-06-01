St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Suspect sentenced to 40 years in fatal hit-and-run

Terrance McNaughton has been arrested at least three times in connection to domestic violence...
Terrance McNaughton has been arrested at least three times in connection to domestic violence incidents against Nina Cumbest. Cumbest died Nov. 2 six months after authorities say McNaughton ran her over with his truck, leaving her in a coma.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On June 1 after a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found Terrance “Fred” McNaughton, 23, guilty of second-degree murder.

During the trial, the state presented testimony and evidence that McNaughton ran over his ex-girlfriend Nina Cumbest while driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. Cumbest sustained a traumatic brain injury, among other serious injuries, and died six months later. The Gautier Polie Department investigated the case.

Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack

Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced McNaughton to 40 years in prison.

“The jury saw the truth and found Terrance McNaughton guilty of second-degree murder despite the defendant’s efforts to gaslight them,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “Nina had a voice in the courtroom, and today, justice was delivered.”

“Terrance McNaughton stole a beautiful soul who has impacted many, many lives,” said Assistance District Attorney Carolyn Lews. “I am in awe of the strength shown by Nina’s daughter who spoke at the sentencing in this case. She demonstrated incredible bravery and poise in facing her mother’s killer.”

McIlrath also said that if you are someone you live is a victim of domestic violence to reach out to agencies such as the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence at 228-435-1968 or 1-800-800-1396.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop

Latest News

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers to retire, effective June 30
Jackson City Council discusses claims docket at May 9 meeting.
Accountant takes Jackson city leaders to task, says audit likely will be late for third consecutive year
WLBT at 5p