State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers to retire, effective June 30

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state medical official who helped guide Mississippi through the COVID-19 pandemic is retiring.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will retire at the end of the month.

“Dr. Byers will be hugely missed – not only for his institutional knowledge and expertise but also for his constant professionalism and patients,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said in a statement. “He has an unparalleled ability to explain complicated issues with clarity and simplicity. That has been a huge asset in working with the public and our public health partners.”

Byers has served with the agency for 30 years and has held various positions in leadership, including deputy state health officer and the medical director for several county health department clinics.

Dr. Kathryn Turner has been named interim state epidemiologist. She will take over the role on July 1.

