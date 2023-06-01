St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Pisgah student killed in ATV accident had larger-than-life spirit, mother says

Keigan “Keig” Norwood
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Keigan “Keig” Norwood’s six-year-old frame could hardly contain his outsized personality.

In the aftermath and shock of her loss, Keigan’s mom, Virginia Gross, described her son to 3 On Your Side regarding the impact he made on those around him during his life.

The Pisgah Elementary School student succumbed Tuesday to injuries he sustained Sunday when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding in Pelahatchie was struck by a car.

Keigan and his friend Myleigh Dittus, 10, with whom he was riding, were airlifted to UMMC and placed in intensive care.

Myleigh remains in serious condition.

She told WLBT in an exclusive statement on Wednesday that Keigan “was one of the happiest kids you will ever meet.”

Gross also described her young son as “a Facebook comedian” whose larger-than-life spirit drew people to him.

“Everyone looked forward to me posting videos or something Keigan had said,” Gross said. “You could always count on him for a laugh when you were having a bad day,” she explained. “He never met a stranger. He is the only little kid I know who had high school friends.”

Even at a young age, Gross said Keigan’s faith in God was strong, and he wanted to be baptized as soon as possible.

Sunday’s accident is under investigation, Rankin County Spokesman Paul Holley told WLBT Tuesday.

