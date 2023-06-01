One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - One law enforcement officer has been injured during a standoff in Brandon, according to a Brandon firefighter.

It started around 2 a.m. Thursday on Terrapin Hill Road.

The Brandon Police Department and Rankin County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of what they believe began as a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

As of 6:28 a.m., several other agencies are also on the scene, including at least one SWAT team.

Dozens of shots were fired in the area early Thursday, but no additional information has been released.

WLBT is working to find out the law enforcement officer’s condition and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

