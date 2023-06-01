Jackson’s only direct flight to Washington, D.C. could be cancelled permanently

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of cities with nonstop direct flights out of Jackson’s airport is limited, and a direct flight to the nation’s capitol could be in jeopardy.

A proposal flying around in Congress could make your ability to get to our nation’s capital a bit more difficult.

“Jackson has one daily round trip flight on American Airlines to DCA,” a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports, Robert Yingling, said.

That flight from Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport leaves each morning at 9:30 and returns from Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. at 8 p.m.

But a proposal to eliminate the “Perimeter Rule” could cancel that flight altogether.

“The perimeter rule keeps flights restricted to an area of the country that will mostly provide regional jet service that can safely operate on the airport’s runways. At Dulles, we have much longer runways that tend to handle long-distance cross-country and international flights. But opponents of the perimeter rule want to let more long-distance flights into Reagan National, which would jeopardize service from places like Jackson,” Yingling explained.

If that flight were to be cut, Yingling says it would have some impacts on smaller airports around the country like JAN.

“History has shown us over the years that when the perimeter rule is relaxed, or exceptions are created, air service suffers. Air service to anywhere has an economic impact. And it is usually the source of pride for any community to be able to have access, particularly for business and leisure travel,” Yingling said.

So what can you do to prevent this?

“If they want to preserve the service, it’s a good idea to reach out to their member of Congress,” Yingling said.

Senator Roger Wicker is part of the State Commerce Committee, the committee that will decide whether to eliminate the perimeter or keep it.

A government relations person connected to this discussion says this proposal will go in front of the committee next month.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.