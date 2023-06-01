First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 2 forms about 300 miles southeast of Jackson, in The Gulf of Mexico. It could become a tropical storm Friday as it moves southward toward Cuba, away from us. Rip currents could be an issue at Gulf beaches this weekend. Today is the first day of Hurricane Season, which runs thru November 30th. Otherwise, our weather will remain summer-like with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain around 30 percent or less going into this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 60s. Humidity will be rising too throughout the period. Thursday’s high in Jackson reached 87 degrees. The average high temperature this time of year is 88 and the average low is 67. Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:02pm.

