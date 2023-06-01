St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 2 forms about 300 miles southeast of Jackson, in The Gulf of Mexico.  It could become a tropical storm Friday as it moves southward toward Cuba, away from us.  Rip currents could be an issue at Gulf beaches this weekend.  Today is the first day of Hurricane Season, which runs thru November 30th.  Otherwise, our weather will remain summer-like with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.  Rain chances will remain around 30 percent or less going into this weekend.  Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 60s.  Humidity will be rising too throughout the period.  Thursday’s high in Jackson reached 87 degrees.  The average high temperature this time of year is 88 and the average low is 67.  Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:02pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop

Latest News

Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, relatively quiet start to June
Temperatures heating up as we go into the weekend! Feels-like temperatures will reach near 105...
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return today with temperatures warming up over the weekend! Feels-like temperatures will reach into the 100s this weekend.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Highs reaching into the upper 80s for the viewing area on this Wednesday. We are tracking...
First Alert Forecast: