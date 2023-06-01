First Alert Forecast: warm, relatively quiet start to June

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: It’s a warm welcome to June this afternoon with high temperatures forecast to reach the upper 80s. While a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, most spots will continue to see dry and mostly sunny conditions throughout today. Quiet conditions will prevail into tonight with low temperatures expected to drop to the 60s.

FRIDAY: To no surprise, we are expecting to feel more summer-like heat on Friday to round out the work week. After starting the day in the 60s, temperatures will quickly rise to near 90-degrees by the mid-afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers could also try to pop-up again tomorrow, but we should get away without any issues for those that have plans.

EXTENDED FORECAST: It could feel even warmer and muggier heading into the weekend as moisture surges in off the Gulf. Highs look to top out in the lower to middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. This warm and relatively quiet weather pattern is on track to continue into next week with daily temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with just a slight chance for a few showers.

Talkin’ Tropics: The disturbance over the NE Gulf of Mexico is getting somewhat better organized today and now has a high chance for tropical development over the next 2-7 days. This could become a short lived depression or storm as it meanders over waters. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this disturbance today.

There is now a high 70% chance for tropical development over the NE Gulf. A short lived depression or storm could form as soon as this afternoon. #mswx pic.twitter.com/VlHez8jn96 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 1, 2023

