First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return today with temperatures warming up over the weekend! Feels-like temperatures will reach into the 100s this weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday! We are experiencing calm conditions this morning with partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances on this Thursday increasing in the afternoon hours!

Temperatures will range near the low 90s, with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Our light rain chances are expected to end during the evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, with Lows falling to the upper 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Our rain chances continue, with a 20 to 30 % chance of light showers. Highs will remain in the low 90s with humidity growing in central an south Mississippi. Feels-like forecast through Saturday will reach near 101.

Overnight Lows will remain in the upper 60s.

Sunday into Monday: Our rain chances continue with a 20 to 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs range between the low to middle 90s. Mostly sunny skies across Central and South Mississippi.

Our Lows will fall to the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.