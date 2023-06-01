St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return today with temperatures warming up over the weekend! Feels-like temperatures will reach into the 100s this weekend.

Temperatures heating up as we go into the weekend! Feels-like temperatures will reach near 105 and 105 by Sunday and Monday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday! We are experiencing calm conditions this morning with partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances on this Thursday increasing in the afternoon hours!

Temperatures will range near the low 90s, with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Our light rain chances are expected to end during the evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, with Lows falling to the upper 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Our rain chances continue, with a 20 to 30 % chance of light showers. Highs will remain in the low 90s with humidity growing in central an south Mississippi. Feels-like forecast through Saturday will reach near 101.

Overnight Lows will remain in the upper 60s.

Sunday into Monday: Our rain chances continue with a 20 to 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs range between the low to middle 90s. Mostly sunny skies across Central and South Mississippi.

Our Lows will fall to the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

'He's with me, and he's alive': Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
