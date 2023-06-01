St. Jude Dream Home
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting power line

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - A dump truck driver was airlifted to a hospital with severe burns after his vehicle came in contact with a power line and caused a fire.

The incident happened just outside the Tri-County Academy football field in Flora around 11:39 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the Flora Fire Department, the driver suffered severe burn damage.

Over 1,000 residents in the area were without power after the incident occurred.

Entergy says all customers experiencing those outages have had their power restored.

The unidentified injured driver was air-lifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

WLBT will provide updates on his condition when more details become available.

