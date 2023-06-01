St. Jude Dream Home
DIGITAL DESK: JPS hosts hiring blitz Thursday, June 1

By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the job market, the Jackson Public School District is looking to fill about 400 vacancies for the 2023-2024 school year.

The event is designed to bring together job seekers and employers together to network.

You will have the opportunity to meet school and department leaders seeking members to join their teams.

The hiring blitz is Thursday, June 1 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Kirksey Middle School located at 5677 Highland Drive.

Here are the types of positions available:

  • Campus Enforcement
  • Child Nutrition
  • Transportation
  • Maintenance
  • Teacher Assistants
  • Teachers
  • Support Staff

You are asked to bring copies of your resume and teachers should bring a copy of their teaching certificate.

For more information and details about current employment opportunities, contact the JPS Human Resources Office of Recruitment at (601) 985-3159 or visit the employment webpage.

