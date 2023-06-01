Colonial Club bridge replacement to begin in just weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The countdown is on to the start of the replacement of the Colonial Club bridge.

It’s been two years since the bridge was shut down after it was deemed unsafe for travel. Charlene Cooper lives next door to the closed Colonial Circle bridge and is counting the days until it’s replaced and reopened.

“I have lived with this for four years, and it’s driving a crazy old lady crazier,” said Cooper.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote told the 85-year-old that Fordice Construction is scheduled to begin work around June 20.

“I know it’s gonna take a while because it’s a big mess and it’s not something you can clean up in a week,” said the 27-year homeowner. “So it may take several weeks, and I guess I can have patience for that.”

The bridge has been closed since April 2021, diverting hundreds of motorists traveling daily from Adkins Boulevard to Old Canton Road.

A major delay was fixing a 5 million gallon-a-day water leak nearby on the Old Colonial Country Club Property. Foote said the $2 million dollar repairs are completed.

“People have been exasperated and exhausted over it takes so long to replace what seems like not that big of a deal,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote. “But it’s just a matter of lining up funding and then putting it out to bid and going through the process of the procurement process.”

Utility lines will be turned off when that work begins. No word yet on how that will impact residents.

Foote estimates the project will be completed in two months pending weather and no unforeseen interruptions.

