Accountant takes Jackson city leaders to task, says audit likely will be late for third consecutive year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council had hoped to get its 2022 audit by September 1.

Had they wanted that, the city’s private accountant said he should have been hired sooner.

At a special city council meeting on Thursday, the council voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with Tann, Russ & Brown PLLC to draw up the city’s audit for the year ending September 30, 2022.

According to the order, the auditors are supposed to begin work on June 1 and have the audit completed in two months.

“You’re asking me to complete an audit that we have no information on yet, don’t even have an engagement letter on, in two months?” a partner with Tann, Russ & Brown asked. “That is not possible.”

Hodges told members he couldn’t get started because he’s yet to receive any financial data from the city.

He also took city leaders to task saying he had no time to prepare for Thursday’s special meeting.

“I just received a call from Shanekia 10 minutes ago that this meeting was happening, and I haven’t even received the order. So, I haven’t even seen the order you’re looking at,” he said via video conference.

Meanwhile, Hodges says the work could be delayed because he took on other clients after Jackson delayed acting on an engagement letter he submitted on March 1.

“I sent the engagement letters on March 1 and had no response as far as hiring us for three months now,” he said. “We had time in our schedule, but that time has passed. We can’t just leave our schedule wide open, not when we’re [not] going to be engaged.”

The letter was sent to Council President Ashby Foote, Councilman Aaron Banks, chair of the finance committee, Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka, Clerk of the Council Shanekia Mosely, and one other.

Foote was not immediately available for comment.

Typically, the council is responsible for retaining an accounting firm, but the order for hiring the firm is drawn up by officials in finance.

Hodges told the council if his firm was hired, the audit realistically wouldn’t be completed until February. If that’s the case, the 2022 audit would be the third one not completed within the 13 months allotted under state law.

Mississippi statute mandates the CAFR be submitted to the state auditor’s office 13 months after the end of the fiscal year being audited.

“The goal would be to get it done by the end of September, but realistically, I don’t know if that’s possible,” he said.

Back in March, Hodges told the council the 2021 audit’s delay was due to the inability to get timely information from the city and from groups funded by the city, like the Jackson Redevelopment Authority and Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

Said Hodges, “Our whole process is driven by the availability of information. And, so, we cannot complete certain procedures until that information is provided.”

