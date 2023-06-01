St. Jude Dream Home
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Ridgeland police chief who was working for the Madison Police Department was killed Thursday during a standoff in Brandon.

Horren Randy Tyler, a seven-year veteran with Madison, was killed after a hostage situation turned into a standoff. A second officer also received “significant injuries.”

Tyler was killed during a standoff in Brandon on June 1.
(Madison Police Department)

The suspect is now dead.

Tyler was part of Madison’s Special Response Team and was responsible for overseeing the training of new officers. He also was a supervisor in the department’s Narcotics Division.

The injured officer was with the Brandon Police Department and he is now stable.

The standoff started around 1:30 a.m. on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates neighborhood in Brandon.

The Brandon Police Department says the situation began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, authorities say the man barricaded himself and took a woman hostage. Police say after hours of negotiations, he agreed to let her go but he did not initially surrender.

The first officer was shot shortly after 6 a.m. during an exchange of gunfire. The second officer was shot during another exchange of gunfire around 9:30 a.m.

