St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Woman accused of carjacking man with machete

Caitlin Devine
Caitlin Devine(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly carjacked a man with a machete on Tuesday.

Caitlin Devine, 37, is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of property, carjacking, and vandalism.

Officers responded to the carjacking on Matthews Avenue.

The victim told police he was sitting in his 2005 Toyota Tacoma when a woman approached his vehicle, opened the passenger door, and held a machete towards his chest according to police.

Police say the victim exited the vehicle and the woman drove away in it.

A witness told police he saw the woman force the victim outside of his truck and drove away.

The woman intentionally rammed the gate to the parking lot and caused $5,000 worth of damage, according to police.

She then drove the truck into a ditch and got out.

The witness held her there until the police arrived.

Officers spoke with another victim who said the same woman stole his hoodie.

Devine is being held on a $20,000 bond and is expected in court on June 1.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop
Man fighting for his life after shot in vehicle at red light

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, June 1
DIGITAL DESK: JPS hosts hiring blitz Thursday, June 1
DIGITAL DESK: JPS hosts hiring blitz Thursday, June 1
DIGITAL DESK: JPS hosts hiring blitz Thursday, June 1
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon
Brandon police officer suffers ‘significant injuries’ after shooting turns into standoff