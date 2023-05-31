Things To Know Wednesday, May 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson

Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson (JPD)

A teenager has been charged with capital murder in the capital city. According to police, Jordan Selvage, 17, was arrested Friday. The crime happened on May 11 near Bon Air Street.

2. Coroner: Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV and car

Keigan “Keig” Norwood (Family)

A Rankin County elementary student died days after a crash involving an ATV and a car. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says Keigan “Keig” Norwood died from his injuries on Tuesday. He was a student at Pisgah Elementary School. Keig and Myleigh “Lou” Dittus, 10, were airlifted to UMMC and placed in the ICU after the Sunday crash on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie. Rankin County PIO Paul Holley says the two students were driving the ATV when they were hit by a car. The crash is under investigation.

3. ‘Back to the Future’ star Christopher Lloyd wraps up filming in Jackson

The latest movie to begin filming in Jackson has now entered its second week of production, and one fan-favorite actor has already wrapped up his scenes. In an exclusive interview with WLBT, Christopher Lloyd of the 1985 hit film “Back to the Future” discussed his latest role in a supernatural thriller called “The Movers.” At the age of 84 and having spent nearly 50 years of his life on the big screen, Lloyd never reconsidered taking on his next big role. “I love to do what I do, and whether it’s a smaller production or bigger production, it’s all the same to me. If the part they’ve offered excites me and presents a challenge, I can do my best for something that I like.”

