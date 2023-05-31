St. Jude Dream Home
Suspect gets away after police chase ends with crash in Jackson

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is still on the run after a police chase ended in Jackson late Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the chase began in Clinton when authorities responded to an armed carjacking at the Reserve Apartments.

A Clinton police officer was entering the complex as the crime occurred, with a chase beginning soon after.

The chase ended when the suspect wrecked on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson. The suspect did manage to escape, authorities said.

However, police have another individual in custody who is believed to be involved.

