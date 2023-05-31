Search underway for escaped RDC detainee near Hwy 18 and Midway Rd.

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a man who escaped the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week near Highway 18 and Midway Road in Raymond.

That suspect, Joseph Spring, escaped from the Hinds County jail earlier this week.

This is an updated picture of escapee Joseph Spring with updated tattoos and other body features. He’s described as approx. 5’8, 155 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes. The tattoo on his neck is noticeable. Anyone with information contact HCSO or your local law enforcement agency. pic.twitter.com/w6v9ZObjzs — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 31, 2023

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the search began after Spring was sighted in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.

A second suspect, Michael Lewis, 31, was captured Monday.

