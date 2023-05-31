JPD: One killed, another injured on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Northside Drive.

When they arrived, police say they discovered 33-year-old Abdulhafeed Altareb who had been shot multiple times.

He died on the scene.

A second victim was also shot and rushed to the nearest hospital, but there’s no information on his/her condition.

JPD said witnesses claim two males were seen fleeing the scene in a small hatchback vehicle.

