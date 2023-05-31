One dead, three severely injured in separate shootings Tuesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents WLBT spoke with say they are fed up with crime in the capital city.

A string of gun violence Tuesday night resulted in one man losing their life and one severely injured. Residents are at their breaking point and are demanding something be done to put an end to all of it.

“Whatever means we have been using haven’t been working, so we need to try and work on something else,” Enoch Sanders said.

Others are grateful to have not been in the crossfire.

“I’m really glad that we weren’t here when it happened because it seems to be a pattern,” Annie Shaw said.

The first shooting happened on Northside Drive.

According to Jackson police, 33-year-old Abdulhafeed Altareb was shot multiple times. He died from those injuries.

A second victim was also shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators are also working on a shooting near the KFC on Highway 80 and John R. Lynch Street.

A 25-year-old man was shot while sitting at the intersection in his car.

“It’s just very unfortunate that we’ve gotten to that point. I’m assuming that for some reason it’s a lot of young people who are venting anger, got mental issues, and things that are going on like that. But I just really hate it,” Shaw said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“A good start on stopping violence is getting some these guns off the streets,” Sanders said. “We shouldn’t have these many legal or illegal guns on the streets. We should do other things and teach other matters of solving problems other than being violent.”

Investigators also say a man was shot on Greenway Drive and Highway 18 near the IHOP early Wednesday morning.

“If the violence doesn’t stop soon, violence is going to continue to happen in the city of Jackson,” Amanda Hargrove said, the manager of IHOP on Highway 18.

“It’s not even Summer yet and our young are it able to be out and go do things they need to do,” she continued. “People are not able to go places that they want to go because they are scared of maybe being hurt, robbed, or shot. People want to feel comfortable in the city.”

As of Wednesday night, JPD says no one has been arrested for these crimes and they need your help.

If you have information, call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

