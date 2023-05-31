St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mother in Hawaii has been charged after police said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter multiple times.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Calla Weddington violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home in Pahoa.

Once at the home, Weddington stabbed the child multiple times in the hand and chest, Hawaii Island Police said.

Authorities also said the woman is accused of lunging at a responding officer with a knife.

Police took Weddington into custody, and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental fitness exam.

The 9-year-old has been released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Police said Weddington has been charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.
Man killed in Jackson drive-by shooting identified
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by golf cart in Madison County
FILE - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee after she...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work