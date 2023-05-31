Moss Point taxi driver helps deliver boy’s lost hat out of state

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man went out of his way to help a boy who lost his favorite hat.

On Sunday, Marcus Chambers, owner of Trinity Taxi Service, received a phone call with an unusual request from a woman named Lilli Pacher.

She shared that her son Bayly misplaced his hat during a hotel stay in Moss Point with his grandmother. She said she could really use his help. Chamber’s reaction would have left anyone speechless.

It all started Saturday when 10-year-old Bayly Pacher and his grandmother Jennifer were driving on a road trip from Florida to her home in Texas. To split up the 22-hour drive, Jennifer and Bayly stopped in Moss Point at a Red Roof Inn.

The next day, as the two continued heading out west, Bayly realized he left his favorite hat at the hotel. They were already miles away, so his grandmother did everything in her power to retrieve it for him.

Bayly’s grandmother said he was devastated when he couldn’t find it. She instantly called the hotel in hopes it was still there.

“I asked if they would go look for it and they said call me back in a half hour, so I called him back in a half hour,” said Jennifer. “He says yes, it’s here. I said is there any way you can mail it? He said nope. I said is there any way you can keep it for a week because we’ll be by again in a week? He says ok, I’ll try. I’m just like ok, they are going to throw away this hat.”

Thankfully, his mother was able to get in touch with Chambers. He agreed to pick up the package and mail it to Bayly in Texas and only charged her $10.

“I mean, I get joy out of helping folks. Seeing how it made them feel, I feel overjoyed now,” Chambers said. “I just have a serving heart; a serving heart, that’s all.”

Bayly and his grandmother have not had the chance to speak with Chambers since receiving the package, but they would both like to thank him for his kindness and generosity. Bayly is back with his favorite hat, and all is well.

