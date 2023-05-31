JPD investigating possible shooting near KFC on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a possible shooting near KFC on Highway 80.

The incident happened on Tuesday night. Witnesses tell 3 On Your Side that multiple shots were fired.

JPD has not said if anyone has been injured at this time.

