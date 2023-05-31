St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

JPD investigating possible shooting near KFC on Highway 80

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a possible shooting near KFC on Highway 80.

The incident happened on Tuesday night. Witnesses tell 3 On Your Side that multiple shots were fired.

JPD has not said if anyone has been injured at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Man dies after driving ATV off Mississippi bridge
Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
Man dead after shooting in Jackson neighborhood
According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.
Man killed in Jackson drive-by shooting identified

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Coroner: Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV and car
Christopher Lloyd
‘Back to the Future’ star Christopher Lloyd wraps up filming in Jackson
Hinds Co. leaders say new alert system may have contributed to Monday’s swift capture of escapee