JPD announces new Youth Citizens Police Academy to help keep kids safe and off the streets this summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s interim Police Chief and his officers are starting a new program for children this summer to keep them safe and off the streets.

Officers will work with participants on Youth Crime Prevention and Youth Intervention. (WLBT)

Tuesday night, Interim Chief Joseph Wade encouraged parents to help with the new Youth Citizens Police Academy by allowing their children to participate.

JPD will hold two, week-long camps this summer to focus on youth crime prevention and youth intervention.

The PALS Basketball program will continue all summer long. Wade says while the city cannot arrest its way out of reducing crime, officers can reach out to the youth to be a positive influence.

The first camp begins June 12th.

Chief Wade says youth crime is a real problem in the city and officers want to step up to help children before they get in trouble. (WLBT)

Chief Wade said, “We solicit families to bring their kids out to be a part of that program. Because we’re gonna be talking about gang awareness, drug awareness, bullying, what that looks like. Conflict resolution, how to deal with conflict, and we’re gonna take the kids on field trips around the City of Jackson. Just kind of show them things that they normally probably would not see.”

The camps are free, and families can sign up at the Police Training Academy.

A second week of activities is planned for July. Wade says if officers don’t take a more active role in working with youth to educate them, the streets will miseducate them in all the wrong ways.

