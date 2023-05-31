St. Jude Dream Home
Jackson State wins SWAC men’s all-sports trophy

JSU wins the award for the first time since 2010-11
Jackson State University logo
Jackson State University logo(jsums.edu)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that Jackson State won the C.D. Henry Award, given to the conference’s best men’s athletics program. JSU is the first to win the award with only seven sports (the SWAC sponsors eight men’s sports).

This is the first time JSU has won the award since the 2010-11 season.

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes for what they accomplished in competition this season,” said Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson in a press release. “They again represented Tiger Nation with pride and respect as they continued to Build on Tradition, while at the same time showing strength and character to Blaze New Trails of their own. It is an honor to be their athletic director as we continue to strive for greatness in every aspect of our program.”

In the 2022-23 season, JSU men’s teams won SWAC Championships in cross country and football, finished second in indoor track and tennis, and third in basketball and outdoor track.

The JSU women’s programs won SWAC Championships in soccer and basketball, finished second in tennis, and fourth in volleyball and outdoor track. The Lady Tigers finished in fourth place for the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award, which is given to the top women’s program in the SWAC.

