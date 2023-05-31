Jackson State claims best SWAC men’s athletic award for first time since 2010-2011

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University Athletics was awarded the best men’s athletics program in the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the 2022-23 season for the first time in over a decade.

JSU claimed the C.D. Henry Award Wednesday as the Tigers become the first team in the SWAC to win the award with only seven sports, one less than the eight men’s sports the conference sponsors.

The C.D. Henry Award will be officially presented at Southwestern Athletic Conference meetings in June.

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes for what they accomplished in competition this season,” said Jackson State Vice President / Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “They again represented Tiger Nation with pride and respect as they continued to build on tradition, while at the same time showing strength and character to blaze new trails of their own.

“It is an honor to be their athletic director as we continue to strive for greatness in every aspect of our program,” he continued.

In the 2022-2023 season, the men’s programs that represent Jackson State won SWAC Championships in cross country and football, finished second place in indoor track and men’s tennis, and placed third in men’s basketball in head coach and NBA Champion Mo Williams first year at the helm of the basketball program.

Jackson State Athletics also finished second in the Commissioner’s Cup standings for the Frank Award as the best all-around athletics program in the conference for the second consecutive year.

