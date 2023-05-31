St. Jude Dream Home
‘It’s been a blessing to have someone to go through this whole journey with’: twin brothers graduate from medical school together

Kyle and Kendall Lewis graduated from medical school at LSU Health Shreveport.
By Jasmine Franklin and Amia Lewis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From graduating from kindergarten, high school and college, twin brothers have completed yet another milestone together by graduating from medical school.

Kyle and Kendall Lewis, of Slidell, share a special bond.

The Lewis twins obtained their undergraduate degree in Kinesiology at LSU in Baton Rouge. They then worked as medical assistants at an Urgent Care clinic in New Orleans. After a couple of years, they applied to medical school at LSU Health in Shreveport.

“It’s been a blessing to have someone to go through this whole journey with and to continue to go through this experience with as we transition into residency,” Kendall said.

The twins recently graduated from LSU Health.

Kyle and Kendall Lewis graduated from medical school at LSU Health Shreveport.
“I wasn’t really planning for us to stick together this whole time, but that’s the way it worked out, and we’re so thankful for it. Our parents really instilled in us, like, a togetherness,” Kyle said.

They say an African American doctor, who became their mentor, inspired them to pursue careers in the medical field.

“Growing up, I didn’t see many Black, African American male doctors. I really didn’t see many black doctors, so when we got introduced to Dr. Steven Jones, our mentor in New Orleans, that was like super eye opening for me and his impact. So, I know for my brother and I, we want to be really involved in the community, really engage with the youth just to show ‘look we did it; you can do it too,’” Kyle said.

Not only did they graduate from medical school together, but the Lewis twins both matched for the same residency program in family medicine at the same hospital in Fort Worth where they’ll spend the next few years.

They say after their residency, they still plan to stick together.

“Hopefully practicing together, having our own family medicine clinic or sports medicine clinic is our ultimate goal,” Kendall said.

