Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A fiery wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the split of I-20/59 and mile marker 131 in eastbound lanes. It involved a log truck and two other 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said four people died as a result of the wreck.

Two 18-wheelers initially wrecked and traffic was stopped behind them. Then, the log truck apparently hit a stopped passenger car at full speed. Two people in the sedan and the log truck driver apparently died instantly. A passenger in the log truck died later as a result of the ensuing fire.

The names of the people involved were not immediately released.

