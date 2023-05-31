St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A fiery wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the split of I-20/59 and mile marker 131 in eastbound lanes. It involved a log truck and two other 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said four people died as a result of the wreck.

Two 18-wheelers initially wrecked and traffic was stopped behind them. Then, the log truck apparently hit a stopped passenger car at full speed. Two people in the sedan and the log truck driver apparently died instantly. A passenger in the log truck died later as a result of the ensuing fire.

The names of the people involved were not immediately released.

Caption

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.
Man killed in Jackson drive-by shooting identified
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by golf cart in Madison County
WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 4p
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work