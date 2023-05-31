First Alert Forecast:

St. Jude Dream Home
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are still monitoring a system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but it is still far from acquiring true tropical characteristics.  The National Hurricane Center still gives it a 20 percent chance for development as it moves toward central Florida this weekend.  It will have no impact on Mississippi weather.  This serves as a reminder that hurricane season is just around the corner, beginning Thursday, June 1st.  Otherwise, our weather will remain summer-like with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.  Rain chances will remain around 30 percent or less going into this weekend.  Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 60s.  Humidity will be rising too throughout the period.  The average high temperature this time of year is 88 and the average low is 67.  Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:02pm.

