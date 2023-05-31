First Alert Forecast: Wednesday holds fair weather and Highs reaching the upper 80s. Rain returns Thursday with feels-like temps reaching 100 over the weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday:

Mostly to partly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday. Our High-Pressure system continues to build and bring us the sunshine.

Lows reach into the upper 60s by Wednesday night. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Thursday through Saturday: Our rain chances return by the end of the week, with a 20 to 30 % chance of light showers. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with humidity still a part of the forecast. Overnight Lows will remain in the upper 60s.

Our greatest rain chances return on Thursday with a downpour or two possible.

Sunday into Monday: Our rain chances continue with a 20 to 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs range between the low to middle 90s. Mostly sunny skies across Central and South Mississippi.

Our Lows will fall to the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

