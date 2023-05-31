First Alert Forecast: feeling like summer heading into June

St. Jude Dream Home
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A toasty, seasonable afternoon is expected today as we round out the month. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Outside of a stray shower, we will continue to enjoy dry conditions. A partly cloudy sky will hang overhead into tonight as low temperatures fall to the 60s by morning.

THURSDAY: We will kick off June and the first day of Hurricane Season on Thursday with more heat. Temperatures should peak right around 90-degrees tomorrow afternoon with partly sunny skies. Diurnal driven pop-up showers or thunderstorms could also develop across parts of the area. Most activity on the radar should fade away after sunset as temperatures dip back to the 60s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A summer-like pattern will continue into the weekend with at least a slight chance for PM isolated showers. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s are on track to prevail through next week as well.

Talkin’ Tropics: The NHC continues to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a low chance for development over the next 7 days as it drifts eastward bringing periods of rain and breezy winds to Florida. Impacts to central Mississippi aren’t anticipated.

