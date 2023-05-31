DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is in the top ten areas where workplace discrimination is at the worst in the U.S., according to Zippia.

It can affect workers’ mental health including a breakdown in family dynamics, being stamped with an undeserving stigma, and more.

WLBT + spoke with Attorney Chiquite Hall-Jackson, the visionary behind Blow The Whistle Law, a powerful social justice movement that champions fairness, equity, and diversity in the workplace.

Her personal experiences of workplace injustices combined with the endless stories of her clients, prove how a bad work environment wreaks havoc on a worker’s psyche.

“I have had clients check themselves into a mental health facility due to long-term stress and a toxic work environment. Despite complaints to HR and filing a police report, one worker’s depression and anxiety led them to attempt to cut their face to make themselves ugly, so coworkers and managers would leave them alone.”

Walls spreads awareness about workplace discrimination and champions solutions for anyone facing the common dilemna.

