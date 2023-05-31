DIGITAL DESK: How to ensure the senior in your life is mentally healthy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we round out mental health awareness month, health professionals in Mississippi are encouraging you to ensure the seniors in your life are mentally healthy.

As people age, they may experience certain life changes that impact their mental health, such as coping with a serious illness or losing a loved one, the National Institute of Mental Health warns.

Although many people will adjust to these life changes, some may experience feelings of grief, social isolation, or loneliness. When these feelings persist, they can lead to mental illnesses, such as depression and anxiety.

Mental health is important at every stage of life, but effective treatment options are available to help older adults manage their mental health and improve their quality of life.

WLBT + spoke with Katrina Martin, RN, about steps you can take to keep seniors in a sound mind.

Martin is the founder and executive director of Golden Parasol Home Care Agency.

