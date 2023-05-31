St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?

Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light; some thought it was a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere, or even a UFO.

What many saw was a SpaceX Dragon capsule about to splash into the Gulf off the coast of Florida.

According to SpaceX, the capsule carried four Ax-2 astronauts, Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, back to Earth Tuesday around 10:04 p.m. after 10 days in space.

Videos sent to WLOX from Biloxi to Kiln and beyond show the capsule, a bright streak of light, dashing through the sky.

SpaceX says the capsule and crew were launched to an orbiting laboratory on May 21 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

See anything strange in the night sky you have questions about? Submit your photos to us here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and Keigan “Keig” Norwood
2 Rankin County elementary students in the ICU after crash involving ATV and car
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
Teenager charged with capital murder in Jackson
According to a witness, police say a white sedan drove by the home firing rounds.
Man killed in Jackson drive-by shooting identified
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’
Owners of The Hungry Goat say their names have been ‘defamed and lied about’

Latest News

Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
Community grieves loss of beloved ‘Watermelon Man,’ shot, killed in attempted robbery
15-year-old identified in killing of beloved vendor ‘Watermelon Man’, police say
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, May 31
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast